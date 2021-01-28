Kin (KIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $579,857.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Kin has a market cap of $60.63 million and approximately $579,857.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.