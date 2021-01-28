Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,654,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 455,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Aegis raised their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

