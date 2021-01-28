Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) One Day Volume Hits $100,222.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $100,222.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00282499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037748 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

