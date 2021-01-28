Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

