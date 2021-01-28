Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.80

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 59756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

