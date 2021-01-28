KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $390,852.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00006447 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $12.56 million and $390,852.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00128711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00271163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00330872 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

