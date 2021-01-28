KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 4.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

