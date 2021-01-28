Klever 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55,790.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $55,790.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,320,930,082 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars.

