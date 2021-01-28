Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $16,175.19 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $16,175.19 and approximately $983.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Klimatas' total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas' official website is klimatas.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

