Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Knowles to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KN opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -493.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

