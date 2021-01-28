Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.27 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $74.98 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00251620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00102320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,853,530 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

