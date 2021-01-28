KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Trading Down 0%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. 359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.78% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.