KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 109,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 150,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.32% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.