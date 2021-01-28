Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 6.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 148,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 123,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

KRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($1.62). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kronos Bio stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.