KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

