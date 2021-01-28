KuCoin Token Hits Market Cap of $94.30 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $94.30 million and $9.36 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

