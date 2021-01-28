Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.