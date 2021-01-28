Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $122.45 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $937.14 million and approximately $122.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $110.64 or 0.00349487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

