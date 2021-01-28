Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $957.38 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $957.38 million and $140.09 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

