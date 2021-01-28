Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.72.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.