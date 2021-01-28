Kyber Network (KNC) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $252.93 million and approximately $82.17 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,291,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,783,161 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

