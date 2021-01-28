Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Up 7.3%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

About Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

