KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0008

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 80% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,319.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 56.4% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.