L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading 10.4% Higher

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $41.43. 15,714,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 5,636,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.