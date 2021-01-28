Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.37. 7,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.