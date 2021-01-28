LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.