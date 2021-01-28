LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

