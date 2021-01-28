LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 7,320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

