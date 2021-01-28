Lake Street Capital Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $68.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 3,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

