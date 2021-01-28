Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $521.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.76. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

