Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.