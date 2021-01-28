Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $583.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $519.00 to $583.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Shares of LRCX opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average is $404.76. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

