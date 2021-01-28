Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.50.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

