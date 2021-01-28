Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $570.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $495.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.30. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.