Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $575.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $530.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

LRCX stock opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

