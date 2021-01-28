Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $620.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $521.54. 101,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,377. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.76. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $15,257,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 11,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

