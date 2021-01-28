Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Up 5.7%

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.09 and last traded at $83.77. 500,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 461,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.