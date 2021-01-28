Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517,756 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.