Lambda Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,648,710 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.