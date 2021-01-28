LanaCoin Trading Up 22% This Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $413,128.70 and approximately $505.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,770.72 or 0.99780481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00734812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00306722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00172871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003488 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,964,737,161 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

