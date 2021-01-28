Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) fell 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.43. 1,871,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 539,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lannett by 40.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lannett by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lannett by 119.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

