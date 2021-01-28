Largo Coin (LRG) Price Tops $9.77 on Top Exchanges

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $172.88 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00030920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00285798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00071596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,500,014 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,927 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

