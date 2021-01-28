Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $53.50

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HSBC from $55.20 to $53.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the casino operator’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $831,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

