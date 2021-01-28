Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $42.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

