Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 6,298 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $295.78 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

