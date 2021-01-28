LATOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,646.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $72,646.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

