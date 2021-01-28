Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 1,271,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 970,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after acquiring an additional 632,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,532 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.