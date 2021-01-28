Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $147.37 on Thursday. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.