Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LTTHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

