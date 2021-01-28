Ledyard National Bank Has $23.95 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.